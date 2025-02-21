RPF warns against vandalism of Railway properties, here's what can happen if people resort to such 'acts' Under the Railways Act, anyone who endangers the safety of a person travelling on a train can be punished with up to five years in prison, the Railway Ministry said.

The Railway Ministry, in a press statement, said the violent act of damaging windows had caused panic and led to chaos among the passengers. "Miscreants took advantage of the fact that there was no RPF (Railway Protection Force) or GRP (Government Railway Police) post in Madhubani. After damaging railway property, the miscreants fled," it said.

The RPF and East Central Railway registered a case under the Railways Act and a special team was constituted to identify the culprits, the Railway Ministry said. In response to this act of vandalism, the RPF, East Central Railway took swift action by registering a case under Sections 145(b), 146, 153 & 174(a) of the Railways Act vide Crime No. 168/2025 at RPF Post/Darbhanga.

Here’s what could happen to people who cause damage to Railway property:

Under the Railways Act, anyone who endangers the safety of a person travelling on a train can be punished with up to five years in prison, the Railway Ministry said. “Railway property is a national asset, and any act of damaging railway property is illegal. RPF has made necessary security in coordination with the State Government and GRP authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers and protect railway infrastructure,” it noted.

Section 153 of the Railways Act, 1989 states that anyone who endangers the safety of a person traveling on a railway can be punished with up to five years in prison. This includes obstructing or attempting to obstruct railway rolling stock.

Section 174(a) of the Railways Act, 1989 covers the offense of obstructing a train or other rolling stock. The penalty for an offense under Section 174(a) is imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to two thousand rupees, or both.