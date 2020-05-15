Image Source : PIYUSH GOYAL TWITTER RPF jawans heartwarming act at Jabalpur rly station caught on camera

An RPF jawan instantly won over the hearts of all the people who saw his heartwarming act at Jabalpur Railway Station. An RPF jawan bought a pair of slippers to a migrant's son who was walking barefoot after deboarding the Shramik train that reached Jabalpur station.

कोरोना संकट में स्टेशनों पर तैनात हमारे RPF के जवान यात्रियों की सेवा व सुरक्षा में दिन रात जुटे हैं।



ऐसे ही जबलपुर स्टेशन पर श्रमिक के बालक को नंगे पैर देखकर RPF जवान ने मानवीयता दिखाते हुए एक जोड़ी चप्पल दिलाई। मुझे गर्व है कि हमारे जवान सेवा भाव से ड्यूटी का पालन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/cnYaISIXwJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 15, 2020

"Our RPF personnel stationed during coronavirus crisis are busy day and night in the service and safety of the passengers. Seeing the child of the labourer barefoot at Jabalpur station like this, RPF jawan administered a pair of slippers showcasing a humanitarian gesture. I am proud that our jawans are performing duty with courage," Ministry of Railways Piyush Goyal said.

