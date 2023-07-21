Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Saturday (July 22) via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The Rozgar Mela will be held simultaneously at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

Opportunities across government ministries/departments

The new recruits, hailing from various parts of the country, will be joining the Government in several ministries and departments such as Revenue, Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Water resources, Personnel & Training, Home Affairs, among others.

'Step towards fulfilment of the commitment of PM'

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation,” the PMO said in a statement. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

