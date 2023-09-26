Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in govt departments today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on Tuesday via video conferencing. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, the government is recruiting personnel in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

Aim of Rozgar Mela

According to the statement, the recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and UTs. “The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," the PMO statement read.

Through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format, the newly inducted appointees are also getting a chance to train themselves.

Rozgar Mela was launched in 2022

Earlier on October 22, 2022, the Prime Minister launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. In August this year as well, the Prime Minister distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recruited personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as the Delhi Police.

