Roshan Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's landmark campaign to achieve first 'power cut-free state' tag The project includes setting up new substations, laying new power lines, reducing the load on feeders, and upgrading existing systems. Enhanced maintenance mechanisms are also part of the plan to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency.

Chandigarh:

Punjab has embarked on one of its most ambitious power sector reform programmes with the launch of the Roshan Punjab campaign, a Rs 5000 crore initiative aimed at making the state completely free from power cuts. The programme was launched in October 2025 by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, marking a major push towards strengthening Punjab's electricity transmission and distribution network.

The campaign seeks to address long-standing infrastructure bottlenecks rather than power generation shortages. According to the state leadership, Punjab has adequate electricity availability, but outdated substations, overloaded feeders, and ageing power lines have caused frequent disruptions, voltage fluctuations, and safety hazards, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Transforming transmission and distribution infrastructure

Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal described Roshan Punjab as a historic intervention in the power sector, stating that no previous government at either the state or central level had undertaken such a comprehensive reform exercise in the last 75 years. He said the Rs 5,000 crore investment would be used to modernise the entire transmission and distribution network, ensuring uninterrupted 24-hour power supply across Punjab by next year.



Enhanced maintenance mechanisms are also part of the plan to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency.



Focus on cities and public safety



Special attention is being given to urban areas, particularly the 13 municipal corporations in Punjab. Under a dedicated project to improve the low-tension network, unnecessary overhead wires are being removed, low-hanging cables are being raised, and old wires are being replaced. Open meter boxes are also being sealed to prevent accidents.

Kejriwal said that exposed or low-hanging wires have been a frequent cause of accidents, prompting the government to act. The initiative was first implemented as a pilot project in the West Ludhiana subdivision and, following its success, has now been expanded to all 87 subdivisions under municipal corporations. The work is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Consumer support and free electricity scheme



To improve consumer grievance redressal, a 24-hour call centre has been set up in Mohali with a dedicated helpline number, 1912. The centre is staffed by 180 personnel who assist consumers round the clock.



Kejriwal also highlighted the government's free electricity scheme, under which households receive up to 600 units of free power. He claimed that nearly 90% of households in Punjab currently receive zero electricity bills, significantly reducing the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Strengthening Punjab's power backbone

The Chief Minister said that recognising power as the lifeline of the economy, the state government has undertaken several major initiatives to strengthen the sector. He said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction that, due to sustained and coordinated efforts, uninterrupted electricity is now being supplied to domestic, industrial, and agricultural consumers across Punjab. Mann added that coal supply from the Pachwara coal mine, which had remained shut since 2015, has been successfully resumed, enabling the state to achieve surplus coal availability.

Highlighting a major policy shift, the Chief Minister said that at a time when public assets across the country are allegedly being sold at nominal prices to select private interests, Punjab has created history by purchasing the Goindwal power plant from private operator GVK Power. He said this marked a rare reversal of the prevailing trend, as for the first time a state government has acquired a privately owned power plant. Mann added that in the past, state assets were often sold at "throwaway" prices, whereas the present government has chosen to strengthen public ownership. He said the power plant has been named after the third Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Amardass Ji.



CM Mann highlights broader power sector reforms



Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the reforms reflect the state government's understanding of power as the backbone of economic growth. He noted that domestic, industrial, and agricultural sectors are now receiving uninterrupted power supply due to sustained efforts.



Mann also pointed to the resumption of coal supply from the Pachwara coal mine, shut since 2015, which has helped Punjab achieve surplus coal availability. He further highlighted the state's decision to purchase the Goindwal power plant from private operator GVK Power, a rare reversal of the privatisation trend. The plant has been renamed after the third Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Amar Dass Ji.



The Chief Minister said these reforms have positioned Punjab as a model for power sector governance and set a benchmark for other states to follow.



