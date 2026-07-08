Viral train decor for 'honeymoon' couple costs TC his job; all about the incident and its aftermath

New Delhi:

A Ticket Checker has been suspended after an unauthorised decorator was allowed to enter a First AC coach of the Nandigram Express and decorate a private coupe for a travelling couple. The Ministry of Railways has described the incident as a serious security and operational lapse.

The incident took place on Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on July 6. According to the ministry, the couple had hired a private decorator through an online service to decorate their First AC cabin. The decorator entered the coach without official permission and transformed the compartment before or during the journey.

Viral video sparks outrage

A row erupted after a video of the decorated cabin surfaced on social media platform X and quickly gained attention. The footage showed the First AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons and rose petals. Red, pink and white balloons were fixed to the ceiling, while floral arrangements covered the walls. Heart-shaped curtains were also added, giving the cabin a romantic appearance.

Several users claimed the specially decorated coupe had been prepared for a newly married couple travelling on their honeymoon. The unusual makeover of the railway compartment sparked widespread discussion online and raised concerns about security and access to restricted areas of the train.

Railways orders probe

A detailed departmental inquiry has also been ordered to establish how the unauthorised entry took place and whether any rules were violated. The ministry said further action will be taken against those responsible after the inquiry is completed.

Move triggers debate on X

A plethora of reactions have poured in over the unusual practice. Several users criticised the move, while others argued that there was nothing wrong with it as long as it did not inconvenience anyone.

“As long as it does not inconvenience to anyone and they clean the mess afterward, I don’t think there should be any problem,” a user posted.

Another said, “If private coupe can be booked, why can't it be decorated? If newly married couple decides to travel & manages to confirm reservation, what's wrong in decorating the coupe? Must have paid hefty amount for all the permissions as well & for decoration. Good! New source of revenue.”

“Shameful moment in history of #Railway,” the third one posted.

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