Rohit Pawar meets Rahul Gandhi, submits 'evidence' in Ajit Pawar death case; seeks Lok Sabha debate

New Delhi:

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Thursday met senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to share details of his findings in the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar in Baramati plane crash. He said the evidence in this regard was collected from several sources.

Rohit also urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament and demand a probe.



“Today in Delhi, I met Shri @RahulGandhi ji regarding the suspicious circumstances of Ajitdada’s plane accident. I handed over a detailed dossier of evidence painstakingly collected from various sources. I requested him to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha to demand an impartial inquiry. Grateful for his assurance of support. An inspiring meeting with a leader of great legacy. His family has sacrificed a lot for our nation,” the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi said the case appears to be dubious as no FIR was filed despite the gravity of the case. He said there should be a transparent probe to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

“Shri Rohit Pawar met me today and submitted a letter raising serious concerns about the investigation into the Baramati aircraft crash that claimed the life of Shri Ajit Pawar ji and others. Basic principles of law appear not to have been followed, and no FIR has been registered despite the seriousness of the matter. This incident warrants a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation,” he posted on X.

About Baramati plane crash

A small chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar took off from Mumbai at around 8 am on January 28. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four other people were on board and no one survived the accident.

Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, though his terms were not continuous. He held the post six times under different state governments. During his political career, he served as Deputy Chief Minister in the administrations led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Following Ajit Pawar's death, his wife Sunetra Pawar was appointed as Maharashtra Deputy CM and chief of the NCP.