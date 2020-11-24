Two wanted criminals nabbed after shootout in Delhi's Rohini area, arms & ammunition recovered

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police arrests two criminals after an encounter in Rohini area, arms & ammunition recovered (image used for representational purpose only)

Special cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two criminals following an encounter in Rohini area. The accused are wanted in murder and extortion cases. The police have also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

This is the forth such encounter wherein the police and suspects have exchanged fire but ended with the arrests of the suspects.

On October 9, the Delhi Police had arrested four men wanted for murders, attempts to murder and extortions in Delhi and Haryana following a brief shootout in Rohini.

On October 5, the special cell had arrested two alleged gangsters after a shoot-out. Both men were shot in their legs.

On October 28, police had arrested another alleged criminal in Delhi after an exchange of fire.

