Rohini court blast case: Delhi court seeks medical report of accused DRDO scientist on his bail plea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Advocates following a shootout at the Rohini Court, where gangster Jitender Gogi was being produced, in New Delhi.

Highlights Delhi Court issues notice on bail application of DRDO scientist

DRDO scientist is accused in the 2021 Rohini court blast case

The matter will be heard further on July 4

A Delhi Court has issued notice on the bail application of Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who was arrested in connection with the 2021 Rohini court blast case. The accused charged under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act, was seeking interim bail for a period of three months on the medical ground. On June 23, the court sought a fresh medical report from the Jail Superintendent on the bail plea.

However, during the course of the hearing on Tuesday, the court was told that the detailed medical report from the concerned Jail Superintendent has yet not been received. Accordingly, the vacation judge Manjusha Wadhwa at Patiala House Court ordered to issue notice to the Jail Superintendent to send the detailed medical report of the accused within three days of receipt of the notice. Now the matter will be heard further on July 4.

Also Read | Rohini court blast case: Accused DRDO scientist attempts suicide in jail

On December 9 last year, a low-intensity blast ripped off inside courtroom number 102 of Rohini court complex at around 10.30 a.m. injuring one person present within the blast radius. According to police, accused Kataria, 48, planted the IED at a place where a lawyer was likely to sit inside the courtroom, as he was "highly frustrated due to the protracted legal battles which were causing problems in his career as well as prolonged mental harassment and monetary loss to him and his family". After analysis of CCTV footage of more than 150 cameras, verification of more than 1,000 vehicles that entered the court premises on the day of the incident, interrogation of hundreds of people including advocates, litigants, police personnel, persons with a past criminal history, the police team identified the culprit Bharat Bhushan Kataria behind the incident.

Eight days later on December 17, Kataria was arrested from his residence. Investigation revealed that Kataria knowingly and deliberately placed and triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using a remote trigger with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht, as per the Delhi Police.

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited the copy)

Also Read | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Rohini Court, no injuries reported

Latest India News