Image Source : AP Two Rohingyas from Telangana test coronavirus positive

Two Rohingya refugees from Telangana who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month have tested positive for COVID-19, police said. According to Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, two Rohingyas from Nalgonda who attended the meet at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital were found infected. Both are under treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad and their condition is stable.

A total of seven Rohnigyas from Telangana went to Delhi to attend the meet. Five of them were from Hyderabad but none of them was found positive.

The Rohingyas were traced and tested following the Centre's directive to all the state states to look out for refugees who participated in the Markaz congregation.

The police chief said all the people from the state who visited Delhi were traced.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage