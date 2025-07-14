Robert Vadra questioned by ED, remains silent on ties with Sanjay Bhandari in money laundering case Robert Vadra was questioned by the ED in a money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari but failed to clarify his financial ties, prompting further investigation.

New Delhi:

In connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today questioned Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sources revealed that Vadra was non-cooperative during the interrogation and failed to provide clear answers regarding his financial associations with UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his family members.

ED questions Vadra over financial links with Bhandari

According to ED sources, Vadra was asked several key questions but gave evasive responses, notably avoiding direct explanations about his financial dealings connected to Bhandari. The agency is expected to summon Vadra again for further questioning as the probe into his role in the case intensifies.

Vadra appeared before the ED at its central Delhi office at around 11 AM on Monday, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Kerala. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Vadra had earlier avoided two ED summonses in June, citing overseas travel.

Background of the money laundering cases against Vadra

This questioning is part of a wider investigation into multiple money laundering cases involving Vadra, including two cases related to alleged irregularities in land deals—one in Haryana dating back to 2008, and another in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

The London property and financial transactions

The current case centers on Sanjay Bhandari, who allegedly acquired a London property at 12 Bryanston Square in 2009. A 2023 ED chargesheet alleges that the property was renovated under Vadra’s direction, with renovation expenses reportedly funded by Vadra himself.

Vadra has consistently denied owning any property in London, directly or indirectly, and described the charges as a politically motivated witch-hunt targeting him.

Details of the petrochemical project and property dealings

The case relates to a 2008 special economic zone (SEZ) petrochemical project, where a PSU awarded a contract to Samsung Engineering. Samsung hired Sanjay Bhandari’s Dubai-based company, Santech International FZC, and paid approximately $4.99 million in June 2009.

In the same month, Bhandari purchased the London property registered under Vortex Private Limited, which received nearly £1.9 million from Santech. Later, all shares of Vortex were acquired by Sky Lite Investments FZE, a Dubai company controlled by C. Thampi, who is said to be close to Robert Vadra.

ED emails reportedly reveal communications between Bhandari, his relative Sumit Chaddha, Manoj Arora, and Vadra regarding the property. Vadra is accused of showing interest in the property's renovation and seeking frequent updates.

Allegations of ‘round tripping’ and money laundering

The ED suspects the entire operation is a classic example of ‘round tripping’, involving fake contracts and the routing of bribe money as consultancy fees, which were then used to purchase foreign properties. These properties were later sold to make the money appear legitimate.

Sanjay Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender

Bhandari fled to London in 2016 following Income Tax Department raids. He was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court recently. Additionally, a UK court rejected the Indian government’s application to appeal Bhandari’s discharge in an extradition case, making his return to India unlikely.

Following Vadra’s statement, the ED is expected to file a supplementary chargesheet in the Bhandari case soon, further advancing the investigation. The agency reportedly possesses documents indicating Vadra’s involvement in the transactions and the ownership of the London property.