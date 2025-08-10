Robert Vadra in trouble as ED sources allege Rs 58 crore illegal earnings in Gurugram land deal ED sources allege Robert Vadra illegally earned Rs 58 crore through manipulated Gurugram land deals, leading to asset seizures and potential PMLA prosecution.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, is facing mounting legal challenges as Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources allege he illegally earned nearly Rs 58 crore through questionable land transactions in Gurugram. According to investigators, the profits were routed through his companies—Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (SLHPL) and Blue Breeze Trading Pvt. Ltd. (BBTPL)—and spent on luxury living and property acquisitions in the names of his firms or himself.

Shifting blame to deceased associates

During questioning on April 15 and April 16, 2025, Vadra allegedly avoided direct answers and instead shifted responsibility to three deceased associates—HL Pahwa, Rajesh Khurana, and Mahesh Nagar—claiming they acted on his behalf. When the ED sought proof, Vadra reportedly failed to produce any supporting documents.

The Shikohpur land scam allegations

The case stems from alleged irregularities in the purchase, sale, and licensing of land in Shikohpur village, Gurugram. An FIR filed by Haryana Police in September 2018 named Vadra, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Ltd., and Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd., accusing them of fraud, conspiracy, and corruption

Investigators claim SLHPL bought 3.5 acres of land for Rs 7.5 crore—half its actual value—and falsely recorded payment by cheque, which was never encashed, to evade Rs 45 lakh in stamp duty. The land was allegedly given to Onkareshwar Properties in exchange for securing a commercial housing license from the then CM. Later, the property was sold to DLF for Rs 58 crore after manipulating documents, changing dates, and altering maps.

Licensing irregularities

ED sources say the application for the license showed 3.53 acres of land, even though only 1.35 acres were fit for commercial use. Rules were bypassed to include land from a sector road. Senior officials allegedly expedited the process under political pressure, with clear evidence of backdated documents and altered site maps.

How the money was used

Of the alleged Rs 58 crore gain, Rs 5 crore came via BBTPL and Rs 53 crore via SLHPL. The funds were allegedly used to buy properties, make investments, and repay company debts.

Properties seized by ED

The ED has provisionally attached 43 immovable assets worth Rs 38.69 crore, including land, flats, and commercial units in Bikaner, Gurugram, Mohali, Ahmedabad, Noida, and Faridabad. The charges fall under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) along with IPC Section 423. If proven guilty, Vadra could face 3–7 years in prison and confiscation of the properties.

Timeline of the alleged scam