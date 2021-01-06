'Agencies have more info about me than I have in my office', says Robert Vadra as he denies tax evasion

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, rejected tax evasion charges against him.

Robert Vadra has been questioned by the Income Tax department for two consecutive days in conneciton with benami property case, however, he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings. Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, rejected tax evasion charges against him and said that thousands of documents were taken from his office. Vadra told India TV in an exclusive interaction that he has been facing such allegations since last eight years.

Vadra, who is a businessman, said he has provided all documents that the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate had demanded.

"Several documents were taken away from my office. They've more information about me than I have in my office today. Every question they asked was answered clearly," Vadra said.

'Vendetta'

Vadra, 52, alleged vendetta and said that whenever there was an issue, central probe agencies target him.

"Whenever there is an issue, Robert Vadra props up... if my family works hard for the people of this country and they (government) want to digress from issues they will use me or any other issue," he told reporters.

Vadra said the government should "help farmers and the people of this country".

"Whatever their queries are, I am here to answer. I not going anywhere," he added.

On Monday, Vadra was questioned for about eight hours and his statement was recorded as part of the proceedings related to the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, sources had said. Vadra was quizzed again on Tuesday for several hours.

On joining politics

Responding to a question about him joining politics, Robert Vadra refused to divulge much and said he may take the plunge at the 'right time' and if people desire. "I have learnt a lot about politics but will only make a decision if people believe in me that I can do something for them," Vadra said.

On Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has a lot of potential. He has spent a lot of time amid the masses. Rahul has the ability to bring a change, Vadra said, adding he has learnt a lot from his grand mother (Indira Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi) and mother (Sonia Gandhi). "He is experienced, has good insight. Rahul has the capability of taking all faiths together," Vadra said, adding that Rahul Gandhi should come forward and take up the Congress president's chair once again.

Describing his wife, Priyanka Gandhi, as a hard working woman, Robert Vadra said she believes in working on the ground rather than just giving speeches.

"It is upto the party to decide," Vadra said when asked about voices within the Congress demanding Priyanka be given the charge or the grand old party.

