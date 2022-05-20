Road rage case: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may surrender before Patiala court today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu will surrender before the Patiala district court at 10 am today. After his surrender, the Y+ security provided to him, will also be withdrawn.

At present, Sidhu has 32 commandos from reserve commando battalion of Punjab Police, protecting him. Punjab Police has made all preparations to withdraw this security and issue a notification as soon as Sidhu surrenders.

Sidhu has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case. The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered its order on the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the victim's family against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Earlier, the court had reserved the order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in a road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu. The application was also filed in an ongoing review petition.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier opposed the plea seeking to enlarge the scope of the road rage case against him citing earlier order of the apex court which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case.

