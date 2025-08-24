Road collapses near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka after incessant rains | VIDEO A sinkhole in Delhi’s Dwarka nearly swallowed a vehicle after incessant rains, although no injuries were reported. Investigations are underway.

New Delhi:

A road near the National Law University in Dwarka, New Delhi, collapsed on Sunday morning following heavy rainfall, creating a massive sinkhole that nearly engulfed a vehicle. The incident caused significant traffic disruptions in one of the capital's busiest areas, reigniting concerns about the deteriorating condition of roads in the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the cave-in.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the road collapse, with early indications pointing to waterlogging and substandard construction as key factors. The sinkhole, which appeared suddenly, has raised questions about the long-term maintenance and quality of infrastructure in the region.

Local residents have long complained about frequent potholes, waterlogging, and sinking roads, particularly during the monsoon season, making the city's roads increasingly hazardous.

This latest incident in Dwarka is far from isolated. The area has experienced similar occurrences in the past, highlighting the fragility of Delhi's infrastructure. Residents have voiced concerns about the repeated failures in road construction and maintenance, with some calling it a “dangerous pattern” that needs immediate attention.

“It’s a constant issue, and it’s getting worse every year. No one seems to be taking this seriously,” said a local resident.

A pattern of sinkholes across Delhi

The Dwarka road collapse follows a similar incident in Burari on August 18, when a large pit formed in the middle of a busy road, causing a car to fall into it.

While the driver was safely rescued, the footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage among locals. In February of this year, another cave-in in Dwarka Sector 12 resulted in a car falling into a pit caused by a collapsed slab covering a drain.

Atishi takes a dig

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, sharing a video of the Dwarka incident on X (formerly Twitter), took a swipe at the BJP government. “The magic of BJP’s 4-engine government,” Atishi remarked.