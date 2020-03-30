Image Source : PTI Doctors, nurses, several others in RML Hospital quarantined after contact with COVID-19 patient

A team of 14 medical staffers, including doctors, nurses along with several patients in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia RML Hospital have been exposed to a Covid-19 patient. The entire staff on duty has been sent into home quarantine and their samples are being tested. The patient was shifted from one ward to another at the RML Hospital. The patient, who was a coronavirus suspect was admitted in ward number 11. She was transferred to ward number 6 after her test results came negative for coronavirus. She was once again tested for Covid-19. She was tested positive for coronavirus in the second test results. Following this, she was transferred back to ward number 11. The entire medicine ward, along with patients in the general ward, were exposed to the patient.

"This team of six doctors and nurses and other staff from RML were exposed to COVID-19 patients and as one of the nurses developed fever since evening today... the entire team has been sent for home quarantine. Their samples have been taken (for testing)," news agency PTI reported quoting sources as saying.

Delhi has reported 72 COVID-19 cases while 1,024 cases have been reported across the country.

The global death toll due to novel coronavirus is nearing 34,000. As on 7:35 am on Monday, as many as 33,939 fatalities were reported from across the world, with a total of 7,20,783 positive cases of COVID-19. Italy and Spain have so far been the worst-hit nations, where the death toll due to coronavirus is on a rise with each passing day. In India, 27 people have by far died due to COVID-19, while the total number of cases have breached the 1,000-mark.

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES