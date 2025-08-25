RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui clarifies his controversial remarks on Hindus, says statement misinterpreted RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui faced backlash over remarks seen as targeting Hindus, later clarified his statement as misinterpreted, and reaffirmed his commitment to secularism and unity.

Patna:

Former Bihar Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, found himself embroiled in a political storm after his comments during a party meeting in Darbhanga sparked widespread controversy. Speaking at a gathering ahead of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Siddiqui made remarks that were widely perceived as targeting the Hindu community, leading to an outcry from various political quarters.

Siddiqui, while addressing the gathering, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to radicalise Hindus. He stated, “Our Hindu brothers need to be made more aware of secularism, socialism, the Constitution, and our ancestral history.” His statement about efforts by a “particular organisation” to “incite” Hindus further fueled the controversy, with critics accusing him of singling out the Hindu community for lessons on constitutional and secular values.

Clarification and modified statement

In the face of mounting criticism, Siddiqui took to the media to clarify his remarks. He asserted that his words were taken out of context and that he never intended to hurt the sentiments of any particular community. “All communities have a duty to strengthen the country. The Constitution mentions both majority and minority sections,” he explained.

Siddiqui expanded on his original statement, emphasising the responsibility of the majority community in uniting society. He also stressed that his remarks were directed at political organisations attempting to radicalise people, not at any religion as a whole.

He revised his initial comment, saying, “It’s important that all religious groups understand secularism, socialism, and constitutional values, not just Hindus.”

Continued criticism despite clarification

Despite the RJD leader’s clarification, his comments continued to stir controversy. Critics pointed out that Siddiqui's repeated references to the Hindu community being targeted for radicalisation failed to acknowledge that extremism can manifest in any community. Political opponents questioned why he did not highlight the existence of radical elements across different religious groups.

Many have demanded a more balanced and responsible approach in the language used by senior political leaders, especially in a politically sensitive environment ahead of upcoming elections.

"I said British, not Congress" – Siddiqui denies historical misstatement

In a separate but related controversy, Siddiqui found himself accused of making a controversial historical claim regarding India's colonial past. It was alleged that he had said, “the country was once a slave of Congress,” a statement that many interpreted as an attack on the Indian National Congress party.

In response to the backlash, Siddiqui vehemently denied the claim. “I was surprised to hear that such a statement came from me. I thought maybe it was a slip of the tongue, so I watched the full video of the event,” he said in his clarification.

Siddiqui clarified that he never mentioned Congress in the context of colonialism and had only referred to the British as India’s colonizers. He expressed surprise over the misinterpretation, stating that in fact, he had acknowledged Congress’s significant role in the Indian freedom struggle.

“I clearly said that the country was enslaved by the British, not by Congress,” he insisted. The RJD leader also accused certain individuals of misrepresenting his words, although he refrained from naming them.

Siddiqui reaffirms commitment to secularism and national unity

Addressing concerns over his comments on secularism, Siddiqui reiterated that his remarks were meant to promote unity and understanding among all religious groups in India. “India’s freedom struggle was fought by people of all religions. If anyone tries to divide Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians for political gain, it is condemnable,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to mutual respect and harmony among India’s diverse communities.

Siddiqui's comments have ignited a wider political debate over the sensitive nature of communal discourse in India, with growing calls for more cautious and inclusive language from senior political figures.