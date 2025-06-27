River rafting suspended in Rishikesh till this month due to rising Ganga level, heavy rains | Details River rafting in Rishikesh has been suspended until mid-September due to a significant rise in the Ganga’s water level following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's hill regions. This season saw over 2.64 lakh tourists participate in rafting, with the highest footfall in April.

New Delhi:

Authorities in Uttarakhand have suspended all river rafting activities in Rishikesh until mid-September after the Ganga’s water level rose significantly due to continuous rainfall in the upper Himalayan regions. The decision was taken on Tuesday by the Ganga River Rafting Management Committee in view of safety concerns, marking an early end to the rafting season that usually continues till the end of June.

As per officials, the water level of the Ganga has been rising steadily and turning increasingly turbid over the past few days following widespread rainfall in the hill districts. The situation prompted the committee to completely stop rafting operations across all major entry points, including Shivpuri, Kaudiyala, and Brahmapuri. Earlier this week, rafting had already been restricted to a smaller stretch between Brahmapuri and Kharsali, with all upstream points closed.

“This decision was necessary to prevent any untoward incident, as the river’s flow has become dangerously unpredictable,” a committee official said, adding that rafting will likely resume after September 15 once monsoon subsides and conditions stabilise. According to state tourism data, over 2.64 lakh tourists participated in rafting this season, with the highest footfall recorded in April.

Rains trigger accidents, landslides in area

The suspension comes amid a broader pattern of rain-triggered emergencies across Uttarakhand. On Thursday, a bus carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat plunged into the Alaknanda river near Gholtir village on the Badrinath highway, killing at least three and leaving nine missing. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

In another tragic incident, two pilgrims died on the trek route to Yamunotri temple after a landslide struck them near Kainchi Bhairav Mandir. One injured person was rescued and is undergoing treatment.

Downpor to continue in the region

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in the region, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to affect Rishikesh and surrounding districts through the weekend. On Friday, the city recorded highs of 35°C with intermittent storm activity, further complicating river conditions.

Officials have urged pilgrims and tourists to exercise caution, avoid venturing into vulnerable zones, and comply with safety advisories issued by the administration.