Rishabh Pant accident: PM Modi expresses grief, prays for cricketer's good health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the accident that injured cricketer Rishabh Pant while he was travelling on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early morning.

Modi took to Twitter and said, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment. Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Arrangements for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

