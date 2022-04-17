Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joins TMC in presence of Abhishek Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : @RIPUNBORA Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joins TMC.

Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora on Sunday resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Quitting Congress, Ripun Bora in his resignation letter said, "Instead of fighting against BJP, a section of senior post leaders of Assam Congress have been maintaining secret understanding with BJP government mainly with the Chief Minister."

Welcoming Bora, Trinamool Congress said, "Today, @ripunbora joined our @AITCofficial family. He comes with a broad range of experience in serving people as the former Minister of Panchayat & Rural development, former Minister of Education, former Rajya Sabha MP and former President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee!"

"Extending a very warm welcome to @ripunbora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the @AITCofficial family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people," Abhishek Banerjee said.

