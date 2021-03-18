Priyanka Gandhi jumps into ripped jeans row, tweets collage of PM Modi, Gadkari in khaki shorts

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday jumped into the 'ripped jeans' controversy tweeting a collage of PM Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in khaki shorts.

"Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing," Priyanka tweeted along with the collage. She also used #rippedjeans which has been trending on the microblogging site since Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had triggered a storm with his statement that youngsters today follow strange fashion trends due to a lack of values and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Rawat then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight while speaking at an event.

Rawat's remarks invited a tsunami of reactions on social media with politicians to actors expressing sharp their sharp reactions.

Shiv Sena MP Chaturvedi shared her photo reading a book, wearing ripped jeans.

ALSO READ: 'Women wearing ripped jeans...': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat triggers row with controversial remark

"The country's 'sanskriti' (culture) & 'sanskaar' (values) are impacted by men who sit and judge women and their choices. Soch badlo Mukhyamantri Rawat ji, tabhi desh badlega (Change your mindset, CM Rawat to change the country). #RippedJeansTwitter," she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he was "shocked" by Rawat's statement.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh termed Rawat's remarks "shameful" and demanded that he apologise to women.

"Deciding identity and culture through clothes is indicative of petty mentality. Can someone who harbours hateful mentality against women be honoured with a Chief Ministerial position in the BJP?" former Bihar CM Rabri said in her tweet.

Actor Gul Panag shared a mirror selfie wearing a pair of ripped jeans and captioned the photo with her son:"Takes out ripped jeans."

