Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are engaged now | FIRST PICS OUT

New Delhi:

In a heartwarming celebration Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Member of parliament and lawyer Priya Saroj on Sunday. The ceremony took place in a private setting in Uttar Pradesh, with glimpses from the event now making rounds on social media.

Among the guests were senior Samajwadi Party leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, and Praveen Kumar. The couple posed for the cameras in elegant traditional outfits.

Ahead of the engagement ceremony, Rinku Singh, along with his family, visited the Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessings. The couple made a graceful entry at the venue together, donning matching outfits in shades of white and pink. The event took place at Fulcurn Hall, beautifully adorned with floral arrangements and vibrant lighting. With a seating capacity of over 300, the hall welcomed a mix of prominent guests from the world of cricket and politics.

Guests were treated to a lavish all-vegetarian menu, specially curated to reflect regional and international flavours. The spread featured Awadhi delicacies, Bengali sweets like rasgulla and kaju-paneer rolls, and a variety of global starters — from European to Asian cuisine.

Live counters served a unique welcome drink named kuhara, a coconut-based speciality. Rinku’s favourite dishes, including paneer tikka and matar malai, also made it to the menu, alongside malai kofta, kadai paneer, veg manchurian, and spring rolls.