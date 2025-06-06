Rijiju launches UMEED portal for management of waqf properties: 'Will work in transparent way' Kiren Rijiju added that the UMEED Portal will add a new chapter in the history of Waqf property management and administration in India.

New Delhi:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched UMEED portal and said it will digitise the management of waqf properties and will work in a fully transparent way.

“Today, the first implementation process of the Waqf Amendment Act starts. This UMEED portal will digitise the management of waqf properties so that no one can misuse or bypass it. It will work in a fully transparent way. Efficiency and empowerment are the biggest objectives of this act... It is going to be very important for all, but especially for the poor Muslim children, women, orphans and widows. India has the most waqf properties in the world. In our Muslim community, the population of the poor is very high. To decrease this, proper management of waqf property is going to be very essential. India has more than 9 lakh waqf properties. In the coming days, you will see how many registrations will be done,” he said.

What Rijiju said on UMEED portal

Rijiju added that the UMEED Portal will add a new chapter in the history of Waqf property management and administration in India.

“It will not only bring transparency but will also help the common Muslims, particularly women and children," said Kiren Rijiju after launching the UMEED portal.

The portal, developed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, was officially inaugurated in the presence of George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

Calling it a historic step, Rijiju stressed that the UMEED portal is more than just a technological upgrade.

“It is a symbol of the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of minority communities and ensuring that community owned Waqf assets are utilized effectively and fairly, for the poor Muslims, for whom, it was originally meant,” he added.

The UMEED Central Portal, short for Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 will serve as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties.

The portal is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in how Waqf assets are administered across India by introducing greater transparency, accountability, and public participation.

Key features of the portal include: