Rihanna does it again! International pop star shares topless photo wearing a Ganesha pendant

Image Source : INDIA TV Rihanna shared a topless photo of her wearing a diamond-studded Ganesha necklace.

International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday triggered yet another controversy sharing a topless photo of her. In a photo that she shared on Twitter, the singer was seen wearing pink shorts and a diamond-studded Ganesha necklace.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to slam Rihanna and also criticised the Congress for supporting her over the tweet backing the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

"What could be the motive behind Rihanna sharing such a photo? It is evident that she is working as per a conspiracy. Will the Congress still support her?" BJP leader Ram Kadam told India TV.

ALSO READ: 'Neither Rahul, nor Rihanna...': BJP hits back at Congress for politicising farmers' protest

Describing Rihanna's photo as 'insulting' to Indian God and Goddesses, he also blasted the Shiv Sena for turning a blind eye towards it.

"The Shiv Sena once used to launch protest even over smallest of things and now it is silent despite such moves to insult Hindu God and Goddesses. It is pretty evident that Shiv Sena worries only about power now," Ram Kadam said.

Rihanna was slammed by Twitterati too for her latest photo.

"rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus," wrote one user.

"This is really disrespectful to our religion," said another user.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took to the microblogging site and shared a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."

"Why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote.

Latest India News