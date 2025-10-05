Man disrupts dance audition in Rishikesh, raises objection over women's 'western' attire The purported video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Friday in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, has also gone viral. In the video, the man could be seen arguing with the people at the audition venue.

Rishikesh:

A massive controversy erupted in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh where a man allegedly disrupted a singing and dance audition at a hotel and raised objection over women's 'western' attire, calling them 'inappropriate' and an 'insult' to the city's culture. The purported video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Friday, has also gone viral.

However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

In the video, the man could be seen arguing with the people at the audition venue. "This is not our culture... not our culture... not our culture," the man told the women, adding that they "ruining Uttarakhand's culture".

However, the women rebuked the man said if their parents have no issues, then why was he raising objections. "First, you should take action against main issues. You will not achieve anything by stopping this (audition). Let us do what we are doing," one of the women told the man.

Man member of Hindu outfit

As per the eyewitnesses, the man claimed to be a member of a Hindu outfit. He had entered the audition venue at the hotel's basement without the permission from the organisers, they said.

Police deny any knowledge of the incident

Meanwhile, the Rishikesh Police and the local administration have denied having any knowledge of the incident and have not registered a complaint, but Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan visited the audition site and reassured the women.

The audition organised by the Lions Club Royal. Rishikesh Lions Club Royal president Pankaj Chandani said the club has been organising the audition for the past five years. "Our organisation is involved in social, educational, and public welfare activities. We also fully respect Indian culture and traditions," he said, adding that anyone entering the audition venue should have obtained permission from the organisers.