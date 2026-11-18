The political divide between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seems to be widening after Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister MK Stalin didn't attend the launch event of veteran parliamentarian Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' in New Delhi.

Although Stalin greeted the former Congress president, he conveyed to the Congress that he would be unable to attend the book launch. Moreover, Tamil Nadu's incumbent Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had come for the launch, so there was a less possibility of Stalin attending it.

According to sources, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's office had called Stalin to invite him for the event, but the DMK president did not respond to the call. This, many believe, indicate that the political rift between the DMK and the Congress has spilled over into personal equation.

The fallout of DMK-Congress coalition

The DMK and the Congress were longtime allies, but their alliance ended this year after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The Congress had decided to extend support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had won 108 seats in the 230-member House.

While the Congress defended its decision, the DMK has accused the grand old party of backstabbing it for power and described it as a political opportunist. Party leaders had also recounted how DMK stood with Congress when it needed support, but the grand old party betrayed it for power.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Coming to Sonia's memoir, the book was launched on Monday in Delhi. During the launch, the Rajya Sabha member explained she wrote the memoir to share her feelings and reveal the truth around her life.

"One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. Stories and untruths are woven around you and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth," she said during the launch.

"I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story too," she emphasised.

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