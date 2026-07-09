Rift in Haryana Congress as Surjewala-Hooda exchange barbs on stage: '20 years since I've been with you'

Chandigarh:

After Punjab, new friction emerged in Haryana Congress as the party is grappling with factionalism among its leaders. During a meeting held in the presence of the party's new state in-charge, Sanjay Dutt, a verbal exchange between former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala brought the party's internal differences to the public. A video of the entire incident has surfaced, generating widespread discussion in political circles.

Many big leaders were present during the meeting

The development comes as the new Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt had called an important party meeting at the state Congress headquarters in Chandigarh. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda , Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, senior leader Birender Singh, MP Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, along with all the senior party leaders, MLAs, and MPs were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, state in-charge Sanjay Dutt sat in the middle of the stage. Bhupinder Singh Hooda sat on his right, and Randeep Singh Surjewala sat on his left. Deepender Singh Hooda was seated next to Surjewala.

Here’s what Bhupinder Hooda told Randeep Surjewala

While the programme was being conducted, Bhupinder Singh Hooda got up from his seat and took the mic from the stage operator and spoke a few words, which turned the entire atmosphere into a topic of discussion.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said in Haryanvi, 'Randeep Surjewala ji had said that if you bless me, everything will be fine. I will tell Randeep ji to support me, then see the blast!' Randeep Singh Surjewala immediately responded to his statement . Taking the mic, he said, 'It has been 20 years since I have been supporting you. Now it is your turn to support me.'

Surjewala says Congress achieved absolute majority three times

Surjewala further stated that in Haryana's 56-year political history, the Congress party has only achieved an absolute majority on its own three times. He added that merely discussing vote percentages is pointless; the real issue is how many of the party's MLAs won and reached the Assembly.

Other leaders present at the meeting made no public comment, but the conversation between Hooda and Surjewala was recorded on camera. Consequently, internal factionalism within the Haryana Congress once again became a topic of political debate.

Bhupinder Hooda issues clarification

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has issued a clarification, saying "We are united. There is no division. The video was just a joke, and he is my dear friend."

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