Rift in Gandhi siblings? BJP alleges Priyanka was sidelined at INDIA bloc rally, calls Rahul 'insecure'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday renewed its claims that there is a rift between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, underling that the latter was not allowed to speak neither at the mock Parliament organised at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, nor at INDIA bloc's mega rally in New Delhi.

Pradeep Bhandari, BJP's national spokesperson, issued a video statement on X (formerly Twitter), making the claims. He described INDIA bloc's mega rally as the 100th launch of Rahul, but called it a complete 'flop show'. He claimed several opposition leaders, including Priyanka and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, were left fuming after not being allowed to speak at the mega opposition event.

"This 100th show was a flop show... Priyanka Gandhi was neither allowed to speak at the mock Parliament and at Ramlila Maidan. The Ramlila Maidan, despite all efforts, was 40 per cent vacant. Everyone says that Rahul Gandhi is so insecure that he did not allow Priyanka Gandhi to speak, but gave a chance to Neha Bora to speak. But Rahul Gandhi will always fail because he believes in anarchy," Bhandari said.

This is the second time in less than 10 days when Bhandari has made this claim. In an X post on October 23, he made a similar claim and said there was rift between Rahul and Priyanka over the latter's son Raihan Vadra's exhibition, where he was asked to remove some photos related to the recent protests in Delhi.

However, there was no reaction from the Congress.

Coming to INDIA bloc's Sunday rally, Rahul targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar once again over alleged 'vote chori' and said he would be sent to jail. He also warned of legal action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In response, Shah on Monday addressed a massive rally in Hyderabad in Congress-ruled Telangana where he challenged Rahul for a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying the Centre is ready to convene a special session of the Parliament on this issue.

"He (Rahul) holds the Constitution in hand, but doesn't respect the Constitution. Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run. Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate," the union minister said.

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