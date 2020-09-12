Rhea Chakraborty put up next to Indrani Mukerjea at Byculla jail; provided mat to sleep

Image Source : PTI Rhea Chakraborty in jail: What Rhea Chakraborty ate in Byculla jail

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was denied bail on Friday over drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, will now remain in the jail for 14 days. The actor has been charged with organizing marijuana for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14. Lodged at Mumbai's Byculla jail, Rhea Chakraborty has been placed very next to Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora.

According to the details by the Byculla jail, Rhea has been put up in a single cell that lacks a ceiling fan or a bed. According to sources, Rhea Chakraborty has been put in a single room over security reasons, as there are high possibilities that she may be attacked by fellow prisoners.

The actor is also being guarded by two constables, who are present around the cell in three shifts.

Further, the cell in which the actor has been lodged will be allowed a table fan if the court allows. Rhea has been provided a mat (chatai) to sleep and has not been provided any pillow.

In the past few months, the Byculla jail has seen some coronavirus positive cases. Hence, all prisoners are being served milk and turmeric to build immunity.

According to the jail manual, Rhea Chakraborty woke up at nearly 6 am on Friday. She was served breakfast (Poha and tea) between 7 am to 7:30 am. Following her breakfast, the actor returned to her cell.

Further, Rhea was provided daal, rice, chapati and potato for lunch.

For dinner, Rhea Chakraborty had food at the jail mess and went off to sleep in her cell.

Mumbai's Byculla jail, where actor Rhea Chakraborty has been brought in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has a number of high-profile names associated with it. The jail lodges women inmates and holds a history of keeping big names including Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, Sheena Bora case accused Indrani Mukerjea, along with several other South African drug peddlers.

