Revenue official caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Telangana

The personnel of Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, on Saturday caught a revenue inspector when he allegedly accepted a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh in connection with a land issue, the ACB said. The RI and also a police sub-inspector who allegedly accepted Rs 1.50 lakh from the same complainant were being arrested and produced before a competent judge in the matter, it said in a release.

The complainant lodged a report stating he has 4,865 square yards of land in the city which was bought by his father in 1969 whose present worth is about Rs 40 crore. The complainant had filed a petition at a Tahsildar office with a request to survey the land and update the same online.

He filed a writ petition in the high court and "obtained order not to interfere" and the matter is pending before the high court, the release said. The Tahsildar filed two cases of encroachment against the complainant in the police station, it said.

When the complainant met the Tahsildar, the official allegedly directed him to meet the Revenue Inspector who demanded Rs 30 lakh as bribe to solve all problems linked with the revenue authorities, it said. The RI was caught red handed on Saturday when he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh as a part of the demanded bribe of Rs 30 lakh from the complainant, it said.

The tainted bribe amount Rs 15 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused officer and chemical test proved positive, it claimed. The sub-inspector of police had allegedly demanded bribe of an amount of Rs three lakhs and accepted Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant and further demanded Rs three lakh for closing the two cases registered with the police against the complainant by settling the issue between both parties, it said.

During the searches conducted at the residence of the Tahsildar, Rs 30 lakh was allegedly found in cash in addition to gold and other valuables. The case is under investigation.

