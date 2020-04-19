Image Source : PTI Revenue Department appeals staff to donate one-day salary to PM Cares each month till March 2021

Revenue Department in Finance Ministry has issued a circular appealing all officers and staff to contribute their one day's salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund every month till March 2021. The department through its circular urge the staff to aid the government's efforts in fighting coronavirus pandemic.

The circular further states that if any officer or staff of the department has any objection to make a contribution, may intimate Drawing and Disbursing Officer, Department of Revenue in writing by April 20.

The Centre had earlier stated that the donations to the fund made through employers are eligible for the tax benefit, as the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, made donations to the PM-CARES Fund fully eligible for deduction while computing the taxable income of the donor under Section 80G of the Act.

Earlier, PM Modi also appealed to BJP workers to contribute to PM-CARES to help the government in raising funds to tackle the coronavirus crisis in India.

ALSO READ | Delhi: 35 positive cases of COVID-19 found in Tughlakabad

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage