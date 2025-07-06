Reuters' X account withheld in India due to legal demand The specific reason behind the action remains unclear, and an official statement from Reuters or the Indian authorities is still awaited.

New Delhi:

The official X handle of the international news agency Reuters has been withheld in India. Users who were trying to access the handle @Reuters saw a message stating, "@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Screengrab of Reuters' X account

As of 11:40 pm on Saturday, the X account of Reuters World was also inaccessible. The reason behind the blocking of these two accounts remains unclear. Notably, while the main @Reuters X account is blocked in India, several affiliated handles, such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Pictures, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China, are still accessible.

Reuters has yet to issue a statement regarding the blocking of its main X account in India. A response from Indian authorities is also still awaited.

The block seems to be limited to India, as the account remains accessible from other countries. It is still unclear whether this restriction is temporary or permanent, or if it is connected to a particular report or a legal directive issued against the platform.

