Image Source : PTI Returnee migrants will get employment in Bihar: Agriculture Minister

Bihar's Agriculture and Animal and Fishery Resources Minister Prem Kumar on Tuesday said that the state government had chalked out a plan to provide employment to a large number of labourers who have returned to the state since the lockdown began. Kumar said that the department would help the migrant workers earn a livelihood through fox nut production, bee farming, banana cultivation, goat rearing and mushroom cultivation under the Biotech-KISAN scheme.

The Minister said that under the Bihar Agricultural University in Bhagalpur, students have started taking online courses and the varsity had also helped in preparation of 5,028 quintal paddy seeds.

Kumar said: "Youths who are expereinced in bee farming, banana cultivation, goat rearing and mushroom cultivation, etc and have returned from other states to Araria, Aurangabad, Banka, Khagaria, Purnia and Katihar will be encouraged to earn their livelihood under the Biotech-KISAN scheme."

He said that farmers of Patna, Lakhisarai and Gaya districts have been educated about Khesari crop production under the Biotech Farmers Hub Scheme.

"Post lockdown, skill development training will be started in a big way," the Minister said.

Kumar also added that 4,200 masks were distributed to all 21 krishi vigyan kendras in the state to protect farmers from coronavirus.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage