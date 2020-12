Image Source : INDIA TV Retired Delhi Police ACP Sanjeev Gupta dies of COVID-19

Retired Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Sanjeev Gupta, died of coronavirus on Thursday morning. He was 61.

According to Gupta's family, he was undergoing treatment since December 5 at a hospital in New Delhi. He had complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a hospital. He later tested positive for coronavirus infection.

He served at multiple police stations before demitting the office of the ACP.

