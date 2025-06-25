Retired banker falls to death while watering plants as 14th-floor skywalk collapses in Faridabad society A 74-year-old retired State Bank of India manager, Khulwant Singh, died after falling from the 14th floor of RPS Savana society in Faridabad’s Sector 88 when a corroded iron skywalk slab gave way beneath him. The skywalk, originally a fire escape between two towers, had been repurposed as a garden.

Faridabad:

A 74-year-old retired bank manager fell to his death from the 14th floor of a high-rise in Faridabad’s Sector 88 on Tuesday morning after a rusted portion of a skywalk collapsed beneath him, reported the Times of India. The victim, Khulwant Singh, was watering potted plants on an iron bridge connecting Towers 8 and 9 of the RPS Savana residential complex when the slab gave way. Police said Singh plummeted through the gap and landed face down, suffering fatal injuries. His hands and head were severed in the fall.

Singh, originally from Himachal Pradesh, had been living in the society with his son Harshit, an IT engineer, along with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, following the death of his wife. He had two daughters living abroad. Police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Fire escape turned garden

The skywalk was originally designed as a fire escape but had been converted into a makeshift garden by residents. SHO Arvind from BPTP police station said that years of watering plants and exposure to rain had severely corroded the iron structure, compromising its integrity. The bridge featured iron framework with tile blocks, which had visibly rusted, particularly in the areas where pots were kept.

Complaint lodged, RWA under scrutiny

Singh’s family has lodged a police complaint, alleging gross negligence by the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA). “We are investigating all angles, including lapses in structural maintenance by the RWA,” SHO Arvind said.

Residents echoed similar concerns, blaming poor construction quality and persistent neglect. “We’ve raised issues about the build quality with the developer since we moved in, but nothing was done,” said one resident.

RWA says 'repeated warnings issued'

An RWA member expressed condolences and said residents had been previously advised not to place items on the bridge to keep it clear for emergency access. “It’s a tragic loss, but we’ve repeatedly warned against turning the skywalk into a garden,” the member said.

Police are set to question RWA officials and examine whether other structures in the society pose similar safety risks, according to the TOI report.