Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC imposed in J-K's Rajouri town

Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent movement of people, besides deployment of additional police forces.

PTI Reported By: PTI Jammu Published on: September 09, 2022 10:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Rajouri, Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC imposed in J-K's Rajouri town
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Friday announced restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the area and advised people to stay indoors.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Friday announced restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the area and advised people to stay indoors. The restrictions were imposed on orders of District Magistrate Vikas Kundal, officials said. Official sources said the move was a precautionary measure taken in the wake of a land dispute between two groups of people.

Residents of the area were made aware of it using speakers mounted on police vehicles. "We inform people that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors," the message said.

Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent movement of people, besides deployment of additional police forces. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

