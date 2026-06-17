'Resign if you want to switch': Sanjay Raut dares rebel MPs as defection fears rattle Uddhav's Sena

New Delhi:

Amid growing speculation of a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT), senior party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday issued a strong warning to any MPs considering a switch to another political camp, saying they should first resign from their posts.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Raut said the party leadership and workers had worked tirelessly to secure the victory of the party's Lok Sabha members. He stressed that those elected on the party's symbol and under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray should step down if they no longer wished to remain with the organisation.

Out of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, only three -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- attended Raut's press conference.

Each 50 crore offered to each MP

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that attempts were being made to lure Maharashtra MPs with money and other incentives. According to him, information available to the party suggested that Rs 50 crore was being offered to each MP to switch sides and chartered flights had been arranged for some leaders.

Reiterating the party's stand, Raut said the Shiv Sena (UBT) whip remained in force and that the party's legal battle over its identity and rights was continuing. He also revealed that the party had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding the developments.

Raut said a meeting of party MPs was held on June 14, with some members attending in person and others joining online. During the meeting, all MPs had assured the leadership of their loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray, he claimed. Some members had even taken oaths in the names of Sai Baba, Goddess Bhavani and their mothers to reaffirm their commitment to the party.

"Even now, I believe all our MPs are with us," Raut said, while warning that any betrayal of the trust placed in them by the party and its supporters would not be taken lightly.

Taking precautionary steps, says Sawant

Backing Raut's position, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the party was acting cautiously in view of media reports suggesting possible defections. He said there was no concrete information indicating that any MP had left the party and expressed confidence that all elected representatives remained loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray-led organisation.

"We are only taking precautionary steps because of the reports that are circulating. We believe our MPs are still with us," Sawant said.

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