2 resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Safdarjung Hospital/File Image

Two resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of them is a male doctor who was posted in COVID-19 unit while the other is a 3rd-year female PG student from the Biochemistry department. According to the officials, she has a past travel history abroad.

Both of them showed symptoms of coronavirus. Their test results came out positive two days ago. The duo is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital.

"All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested. So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," they said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.

According to the Union health ministry, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, out of which 38 people have died.

