Delhi Police releases new photos showing how rioters attacked cops during R-Day violence

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police release new photos showing how rioters during Republic Day violence attacked police personnel.

The Delhi Police has released new photos of the Republic Day violence during the tractor parade showing how rioters attacked, thrashed police personnel after they went violent for not being allowed to carry forward their march on routes that were not mutually agreed upon by the Delhi police.

In the new photos accessed by the Delhi Police, it can be clearly seen how rioters were so aggressive, violent against the police personnel.

The photos show scenes from Red Fort and ITO. Delhi Police crime branch has released 10 new photos of the R-Day violence incident. Take a look at some photos:

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police release new photos showing how rioters during Republic Day violence attacked police personnel.

Delhi Police, earlier in the day also, had released new photos of rioters who unleased violence upon the Red Fort on January 26. They were in addition to the 20 photos that were released by the police previously. Photos showed rioters armed with rods and other weapons. Police said that search operations are currently underway to identify more rioters. The photos are being identified through facial analytics technology.

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police release new photos showing how rioters during Republic Day violence attacked police personnel.

A total of 124 arrests have been made so far by the Delhi Police and 44 FIRs have been registered. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also registered four cases against different social media accounts and sent requests for the removal of offensive and unlawful posts regarding the farmers' protest.

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police release new photos showing how rioters during Republic Day violence attacked police personnel.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on these Delhi borders of the capital since November 26, seeking withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws enacted in September last year.

ALSO READ | Delhi Republic Day violence was pre-planned? Police reveal the sinister plot

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Rioters (marked in red colour circle) can be seen attacking Delhi Police personnel during Republic Day violence.

The agitation led to barricaded roads, creating traffic snarls in several areas of the city with commuters being diverted from many points.

On Wednesday, traffic jams were reported from the eastern, southern and central parts of the city as the situation worsened because of the closure of the Ghazipur border, Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9 and NH-24. The closure of almost all the lanes of NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city.

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police releases new photos of Republic Day violence.

The Ghazipur border remains fully closed. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper Market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and other areas. Traffic was also heavy on Vikas Marg, IP extension and NH 24.

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police access new photos showing how rioters attacked cops during Republic Day violence.

Security has been beefed up across Delhi after the violence on Republic Day during the tractor rally by farmers who went on a rampage at Red Fort where they also hoisted a farmers' union flag and a religious flag.

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi Police release new photos showing how rioters during Republic Day violence attacked police personnel.

The violent incidents led to serious injuries to over 300 police personnel and the death of a farmer.

ALSO READ | Punjab's agriculture laws have provision to send farmers to jail: Tomar

Latest India News