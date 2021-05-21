Delhi Police files chargesheet in Republic Day Violence case, names Deep Sidhu, others

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police files chargesheet in Republic Day violence case.

The Delhi Police on Friday filed chargesheet in the Republic Day violence case naming Deep Sidhu, other accused. The violence on January 26 had erupted during farmers tractor march who were protesting against the three new farm laws against the Centre.

The chargesheet has been filed in the Tis Hazari Court on May 17 while the matter has listed for hearing on May 28.

Apart from Deep Sidhu, the chargesheet names Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni, Khempreet among others.

According to the chargesheet, the Delhi Police has named Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana as prime conspirators for the violence.

It is a 3000 page chargesheet that also names some farmer leaders.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in Republic Day violence case

ALSO READ | Republic Day violence case: Two accused arrested from Jammu, shifted to Delhi for questioning

Latest India News