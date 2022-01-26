Watch: Thrilling visuals as scuba team performs underwater flag hoisting in Lakshadweep to mark R-Day

Follow us on Image Source : @NIRNAYKAPOOR Underwater Flag hoisting by Atoll Scuba Team of UT of Lakshadweep.

India on Wednesday celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with a magnificent parade showcasing its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath, however, the ceremonial event this year being drastically scaled-down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country.

As several events marked celebrations on Republic Day, thrilling visuals appeared when a scuba team performed an underwater flag hoisting in the sea at Lakshadweep. Take a look.

Talking more about celebrations in Delhi, only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the venue. Children below 15 years were not permitted to attend.

There was tight security with personnel maintaining strict vigil. Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing. Participants also received a white cap with "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" printed on it.

Delhi was brought under a heavy security cover as the city police had intensified patrolling and sealed the borders of the national capital in coordination with its counterparts from the neighbouring states to thwart any untoward incident amid a terror alert by intelligence agencies.

Over 27,000 police personnel were deployed on Republic Day security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures intensified.

