R-Day celebrations: Multi-layered security cover in Delhi; special anti-drone alert to be in place

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place on January 26 when India celebrates its 71st Republic Day. Security checks are being conducted in hotels, markets, malls and other public places across the national capital. In view of the scheduled celebrations, Delhi Police is especially monitoring all public places and commercial spaces to thwart any potential threat.

There will be elaborate traffic arrangements with the optimal deployment of staff, and signages for public convenience. More than 2000 traffic police personnel have been deployed for a smooth flow of traffic and for the facilitation of spectators and visitors to the venue. A separate advisory regarding traffic restrictions has also been issued by the Traffic Unit.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi due to Republic Day Celebration has been prohibited. A special anti-drone alert will be maintained.

How Delhi Police preps up for R-Day security: