R-Day celebrations: Multi-layered security cover in Delhi; special anti-drone alert to be in place

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place on January 26 when India celebrates its 71st Republic Day. Security checks are being conducted in hotels, markets, malls and other public places across the national capital. In view of the scheduled celebrations, Delhi Police is especially monitoring all public places and commercial spaces to thwart any potential threat.
There will be elaborate traffic arrangements with the optimal deployment of staff, and signages for public convenience. More than 2000 traffic police personnel have been deployed for a smooth flow of traffic and for the facilitation of spectators and visitors to the venue. A separate advisory regarding traffic restrictions has also been issued by the Traffic Unit.
Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi due to Republic Day Celebration has been prohibited. A special anti-drone alert will be maintained.
How Delhi Police preps up for R-Day security:
- Delhi Police SWAT teams will be specially activated and strategically stationed.
- The Facial Recognition System of Delhi Police will also be set up at vantage points for suspect identification.
- Apart from securing the main venue at Rajpath, adequate security and traffic arrangements for the At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan have been made.
- A city-wide alert is also being exercised in connection with the Republic Day by all District DCsP.
- There will be effective coverage of markets, malls and places of high footfall.
- Delhi Police has also taken up an extensive tenant verification exercise to identity any suspicious arrival in the city.
- Borders have been secured and regular coordination is being maintained with the police of neighbouring States.
- Surprise checks, by placing barricades, will be carried out of vehicles moving under suspicious circumstances.
- India Gate and other places of tourist interest will be specially catered for keeping in view the possibility of extra rush of visitors.
- Additional 48 Companies of CAPFs have been deployed to supplement the internal mobilization by Delhi Police of around 22,000 police personnel, in uniform and plain clothes.
- Metal detectors will be used for searching & frisking of spectators before entry into the enclosures while all vulnerable rooftop along the parade route are also being covered.
- The recently launched Mobile Police Control Room Van will be stationed this time at the venue for smooth and seamless communication.
- Parakram and Prakhar Vans will also be deployed along the parade route to enhance security.