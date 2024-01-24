Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024.

Republic Day 2024: India is all set to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, with great enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on the Kartavaya Path. She will also address the nation today, on the eve of Republic Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India and the country's transition to a Republic in 1950. The annual celebrations are marked by impressive military and cultural pageantry. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's military prowess. The distinguished chief guest for this year's Republic Day celebrations is President Emmanuel Macron of France. This marks the sixth occasion where a French leader has been invited as the chief guest for the occasion in the national capital.

When and where to watch R-Day parade?

The celebrations are likely to begin around 8 am with the unfurling of the tri-colour, followed by the national anthem. The parade will begin at 10:30 am and will be live-streamed on state-run channels - Doordarshan and Sansad TV. One can also stream it online on the Doordarshan Official YouTube Channel or the Press Bureau of India (PBI) website. The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Republic Day 2024 parade: Theme

The theme of the Republic Day 2024 parade revolves around 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka,' emphasizing India's role as a nurturer of democracy.

Republic Day 2024: Parade ticket price

Tickets for the Republic Day parade are priced at Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 20 for reserved, unreserved, and seats with a restricted view, respectively. The venue will accommodate approximately 77,000 people, with 42,000 seats reserved for the general public, as per reports.

How to buy tickets online?

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Defence at aamantran.mod.gov.in

Register or sign in with your name, email, mobile number, and date of birth. Verify your identity through a One Time Password (OTP).

Choose the Republic Day Parade event from the dropdown menu and provide attendee details, including photo ID.

Select the ticket category and quantity (up to four tickets per transaction).

Complete the transaction using a wallet, debit/credit card, online banking, or UPI.

