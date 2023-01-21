Republic Day 2023: This year's parade to witness front row reservation for rickshaw pullers, vendors

Follow us on Image Source : FILE This year's Republic Day celebrations will be the first after the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista. Additionally, this is also the first Republic Day parade since the venue, previously called Rajpath, was renamed Kartavya Path in September 2022.

The Republic Day parade this year will witness special invitees attending the event. This year's R-Day parade is the first in which the front row will be reserved for invitees including rickshaw pullers to vegetable sellers thus representing the spirit of a truly Republic nation. Apart from them, Shramjeevis (workers who aided in building the Central Vista) are also expected to be seated in their reserved front rows along with their families.

Maintenance workers of the Kartavya Path will be among the other people to receive this privilege. The 'participation of the common people' in all R-Day events is the theme of this year's parade. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations. A 120-member marching contingent from Egypt will also participate in the parade.

The number of seats for the parade has been reduced to 45,000.

Programmes will also be conducted by the Ministries of Tribal Affairs and Defence. The flypast will include 18 helicopters, 8 transporter aircrafts and 23 fighters.

