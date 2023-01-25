Republic Day 2023: 'India is known as the mother of democracy'- President Murmu addresses the nation | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE President Murmu to address the nation

Republic Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion. She called the country-- "a mother of democracy".

"The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

It will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its regional networks.

