Republic Day 2023 LIVE | President Murmu to lead celebrations at Kartavya Path; parade to begin at 10:30 AM

This year, the Republic Day parade will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.

Updated on: January 26, 2023 7:20 IST
On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday morning. The Republic Day parade, which is expected to begin at around 10:30 AM, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for the occasion. He becomes be the first Egyptian President and the fifth leader from the Middle East to grace the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. Meanwhile, a 160-member Egyptian contingent will also participate in the parade, which is expected to begin from Vijay Chowk at 10 am. Security has been beefed up ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident. Police have also stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling. Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed and a total of 24 help desks will be set up in the New Delhi district for those who will attend the celebrations. This year, extra pickets have been deployed on bordering areas to ensure mischievous elements do not gain entry into the national capital, the officials said. Meanwhile, Indian Army will be showcasing only 'Made in India' weapon systems at this year’s Republic Day parade. During the parade, all the equipment including ammunition will showcase India's indigenisation power including 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns and recently inducted LCH Prachand. 

  • Jan 26, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day

    On the occasion of Republic Day, many roads have been closed in Delhi, while many routes have been diverted. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the same. Apart from this, special arrangements have also been made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on this occasion. According to the advisory,  from 6 pm on Wednesday, January 25, till the parade is over on January 26, no traffic will be allowed on the Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. There will be no cross-traffic on Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and Daktipath from 10 pm on Wednesday till the parade ends on January 26.

  • Jan 26, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Republic Day celebrations to be held at Central Vista Avenue

    This year, the Republic Day celebrations will also be held at Central Vista Avenue. Meanwhile, several indigenous equipments will be showcased in the tableau of the army to give a push to the 'Make In India' initiative. 

  • Jan 26, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    26 Delhi Police personnel awarded service medals this year

    Twenty-six personnel of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day. "A total of 26 officers and men of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for their services, that is, seven Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of 2023 Republic Day," officials said. 

  • Jan 26, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian Army's Chinar Corps hoists national flag at LoC

    The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army hoisted the national flag amid the massive snowfall at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. 

  • Jan 26, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to pay tributes to fallen heroes ahead of parade ceremony

    The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

  • Jan 26, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    President Murmu to unfurl national flag followed by national anthem and gun salute

    As per tradition, the President will unfurl the national flag followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

