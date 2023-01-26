Republic Day 2023 LIVE | President Murmu to lead celebrations at Kartavya Path; parade to begin at 10:30 AM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day 2023

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday morning. The Republic Day parade, which is expected to begin at around 10:30 AM, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for the occasion. He becomes be the first Egyptian President and the fifth leader from the Middle East to grace the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. Meanwhile, a 160-member Egyptian contingent will also participate in the parade, which is expected to begin from Vijay Chowk at 10 am. Security has been beefed up ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident. Police have also stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling. Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed and a total of 24 help desks will be set up in the New Delhi district for those who will attend the celebrations. This year, extra pickets have been deployed on bordering areas to ensure mischievous elements do not gain entry into the national capital, the officials said. Meanwhile, Indian Army will be showcasing only 'Made in India' weapon systems at this year’s Republic Day parade. During the parade, all the equipment including ammunition will showcase India's indigenisation power including 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns and recently inducted LCH Prachand.

