Ahead of Republic Day security beefed up in Delhi, other states | Details

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Army personnel stand guard at the Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day celebrations

Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, security was tightened in several states and cities across India. In Delhi, the police have strengthened security measures to avoid any untoward incident while the Chennai Police deployed 6800 personnels to ensure a peaceful parade. Here is a detailed view of the security preparations ahead of Republic Day.

Security agencies have warned Delhi Police that on the occasion of Republic Day Khalistani terrorists can strike in the national capital. The police have released posters of eight Khalistani terrorists. The police have strengthened security measures to avoid any untoward incident. The junior police officials have been briefed by the seniors regarding a possible attack by the Khalistani terrorists.

Security has been stepped up across poll-bound Punjab and neighbouring Haryana ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, officials said. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed at vulnerable places and vehicles entering the two states were being checked thoroughly.

The Chennai police have put in place a five-tier security net ahead of the Republic Day celebrations with around 6800 police personnel being deployed to ensure a peaceful parade at Kamarajar Salai. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will hoist the Tricolour at the flag post near the Gandhi statute in Kamarajar Salai on Wednesday. Police have been deployed at airports, railway stations, bus terminus, beaches, bus stops, commercial complexes, religious places like temples, mosques and churches.

A multi-layered security arrangement was put in place on Tuesday to secure the venue of the main Republic Day function in Kashmir which is being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in J&K's Srinagar city. All the high rise buildings around the parade venue have been taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces. Drones have been deployed to provide aerial surveillance to the security forces. All vehicles entering Srinagar city are being checked and their occupants being frisked at different places.

In Siliguri, security has been tightened along the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal ahead of Republic Day. "The Border Security Force is putting a strong vigil over the border lines to avoid all sorts of tensions along Indo-Bangladesh border", said Ajai Singh, IG, BSF North Bengal Frontier.

