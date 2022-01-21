Ahead of Republic day, Punjab police recovers grenades, RDX, averting possible terrorist attack

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The Police also arrested co-conspirators Sukhpreet Singh, Tharanjot Singh, Sukhmeetpal Singh, fugitive gangster Arshdeep Singh along with Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation chief Lakhbir S Rode.

Highlights Punjab Police on Friday averted a possible terrorist ahead of Republic Day.

Officials said that they recovered 3.79kg RDX, 9 electrical detonators, and 2 sets of timer devices.

Punjab IGP Mohnish Chawla said that the recovery was made on disclosure of an arrested person.

The Punjab Police on Friday averted a possible terrorist ahead of Republic Day. Officials said that they recovered 40mm under Barrel Grenade launcher with two 40mm compatible grenades, 3.79kg RDX, 9 electrical detonators, and 2 sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur.

Punjab IGP Mohnish Chawla said that the recovery was made on disclosure of Malkeet Singh, who was arrested by Gurdaspur Police. The Police also arrested co-conspirators Sukhpreet Singh, Tharanjot Singh, Sukhmeetpal Singh, fugitive gangster Arshdeep Singh along with Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation chief Lakhbir S Rode.

ALSO READ | J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in Srinagar; civilian, policeman injured

ALSO READ | Pakistani terrorist associated with JeM killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Latest India News