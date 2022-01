Follow us on Image Source : PTI Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals including 189 for gallantry declared

Highlights A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry were announced on Tuesday.

No one has been given the top category president's police medal for gallantry (PPMG) this time.

The highest number of bravery medals, 115, have been awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The government on Tuesday announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. The Union home ministry published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry (PMG), president's police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

No one has been given the top category president's police medal for gallantry (PPMG) this time. Among the 189 gallantry awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for their bravery in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and one personnel for similar conduct in the north-east region, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The highest number of bravery medals, 115, have been awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed by 30 to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 to the Chhattisgarh Police, nine to the Odisha Police, seven to the Maharashtra Police, three each to the border guarding forces of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two to the Border Security Force (BSF), among others.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal, while 662 have been given the meritorious service medal. Forty-two fire service medals, 37 correctional service medals for police personnel and 51 'Jeevan Rakshak Padak' were also announced.

The 'Jeevan Rakshak' series of medals are given for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The CRPF said in a statement that it has also been decorated with six Shaurya Chakras, the third-highest peacetime medal.

Four of these military medals have been given to its personnel posthumously. "Out of total 36 gallantry medals, 21 are for the acts of gallantry in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 15 are for operations that took place in Jammu and Kashmir," a force spokesperson said.

Latest India News