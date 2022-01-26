Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
  R-Day 2022: Two sustain injuries as drone falls on them during event at Jabalpur stadium

R-Day 2022: Two sustain injuries as drone falls on them during event at Jabalpur stadium

Those injured, had come to Jabalpur to perform a tribal dance in the function when the incident occurred at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla stadium

Jabalpur Published on: January 26, 2022 21:32 IST
Two sustain injuries as drone falls on them during R-Day event at Jabalpur stadium

Two spectators were injured after a drone, which was part of the tableau of the Madhya Pradesh agriculture department, fell on them in the Republic Day function held at a stadium in Jabalpur on Wednesday, police said.

The duo had come to Jabalpur to perform a tribal dance in the function when the incident occurred at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla stadium, a police officer said.

"Indu Kunjam (38) and Gangotri Kunjam (18) sustained head injuries after the drone fell on them at the Republic Day function. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital," Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters.

He said the injured duo, both tribals, had come to Jabalpur from the Dindori district. The drone, that fell on the duo, was part of the tableau of the State Agriculture Department, he said.

Further action will be taken based on the agriculture department's report, he said. 

